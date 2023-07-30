Enugu Youths Storm Streets In Support Of End To Sit-At-Home

Following the call by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to end sit-at-home in the South-East, Enugu youths, on Saturday, stormed the streets in support.

Information Nigeria understands that the youths, in their numbers, marched through major roads in the Enugu metropolis with various inscriptions, such as: “Even Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is Against Sit-at-Home” and “Sit-at-Home Discourages Economic Progress.

“We say NO to Enemies of our Dear State and region”; “Sit-at-Home Affects our Mental Health”; Sit-at-home is Affecting our Children Education” and “We Cannot Continue this Way.”

Leader of Enugu Innovative Youths, Comrade Maduabuchi Edeani said that people pushing illegal sit-at-home under any guise should stop it.

Edeani who said Kanu was against sit-at-home added that it had resulted in untold hardship and poverty in Enugu State and by extension the entire South-East.

“The illegal sit-at-home is causing so much havoc and making our education, health and economic institutions not to function optimally and our people are counting their losses both as individuals, groups and corporate entities.

“We as youths in Enugu State are supporting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his stance to stop and totally cancel the illegal sit-at-home being engineered by a misguided Nigerian in Finland.

READ ALSO: School Principal Arraigned For N24m Fraud Makes Borno’s Commissioner Nominee List

“We are here to let the world know that anybody supporting the illegal sit-at-home is against the South-East, good people of Enugu State and the future of youths in the state and South-East in general.

“I call on all youths in Enugu State and South-East to desist from supporting the anti-progressive, evil and illegal sit-at-home.

“It remains a wrong path and it will not do anybody any good rather it will truncate our future and prospects in life as youths,” he said.

Edeani also appealed to the Federal Government to obey the court order to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, adding that it would help to reinvigorate the South-East and bring the manipulation by a few hoodlums to an end.

Ebube Nebo, a youth leader in Enugu State, on his part said that the youths in Enugu State were tired because sit-at-home “is a canker-worm gradually snowballing into a big monster of human and economic waste.

“In all sincerity, we are suffering. It is not just about what the Enugu State Governor is saying to end it, we are indeed suffering and feeling the pains of our deprivation and loss the illegal sit-at-home is causing us.

“As youths, it is affecting our education, employment, and entrepreneurial prospects, while our fathers and mothers, especially those in the villages and suburbs, are living in untold hardship.”

Nebo reiterated the displeasure of the South-East over the continuous incarceration of Kanu and called for his freedom.