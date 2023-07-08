Ex-Zamfara Governor, Sani Yerima Defends His Marriage To 15-Year-Old Egyptian Girl

Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima, former governor of Zamfara State, has defended his marriage to a 15-year-old Egyptian girl he married 13 years ago.

Senator Yerima on Friday night, during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today revealed that she’s older and was in the process of obtaining a master’s degree.

“She’s doing her master’s degree now,” he said.

Yerima also denied the claim that his wife was 13-year-old when he married her.

“People don’t understand that it’s something you do illegally, which is outside law, that makes you regret. Sharia law, which is part of the constitution of Nigeria, allows that. Once the girl is aged, she can get married.

“It’s not about being 18 or 20 years old. There is nothing about the age of the person. Definition of a girl that is aged is clearly stipulated under Sharia law.

“Many of my daughters got married at that age. They are living with their families and there is no problem. In fact, all of them are graduates. One of the daughters, who was married off at 16 years, is undergoing her PhD in London.”