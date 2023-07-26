Experience The Magic Of South Africa With TECNO Win A Trip To SA Promo

How will being the lucky winner of an all-expense paid trip to South Africa feel?

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win jaw-dropping prizes, including an all-expense-paid trip to South Africa! To seize this opportunity, visit any TECNO authorized store and buy any of the CAMON 20 Series, PHANTOM X2 Series or the PHANTOM V FOLD preloaded with Google apps.

For every TECNO CAMON 20 or PHANTOM X2 Series purchase, you will receive fantastic instant gift items and a raffle ticket. Customers who buy any of the PHANTOM V FOLD will get an MTN 5G router and also a raffle ticket that qualifies you for the heart-pounding live Draw!

During this promo period, TECNO in partnership with Google will offer customers who buy any of the eligible smartphone models a chance to win a free YouTube Premium subscription for one month via a lucky dip in TECNO’s approved store.

Also, imagine the excitement as 5 lucky customers can win marvelous home appliances such as double-door fridges, high-resolution Television Sets, or top-of-the-line Gas cookers!

But wait, there’s more! Three (3) lucky people [2 lucky customers who buy any of the eligible models and 1 online winner] will embark on an extraordinary journey to South Africa, accompanied by Nigerian Idol Season 8 winner Victory Gbakara. Get ready for a magical experience with cherished memories.

For our creative customers, you stand a chance to be the lucky winner of an all-expense paid trip to South Africa by following the steps below:

Record a 1 minute song of you singing any of the songs performed by the Nigerian Idol Contestants. Use your 1 minute recorded song as a sound track and craft a music video and share on your social media with #TECNOWinaTripToSA and #TECNONIMusicVideo. Get your fans or followers to engage with your post by liking it. The most creative and highest liked video will win an all-expense-paid trip to South Africa!

The excitement doesn’t end there! Keep a close eye on our social media pages for the live draw and online winners’ announcement. You want to take advantage of this exciting moment!

Unlock the adventure of a lifetime with TECNO’s “Trip to SA” Promo today! Head to the nearest TECNO authorized store to grab your favorite smartphone and secure your spot on this thrilling journey, or join the creative gang to showcase your talent by creating an enchanting music video to win the ultimate prize of an all-expense paid trip to South Africa!

The countdown has begun, and the adventure awaits you. This exciting promo ends on the 31st of August 2023. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more information.

Take advantage of this incredible opportunity! Join the creative competition, and let the excitement drive you toward the extraordinary!