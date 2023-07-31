Federal High Court Judge, Peter Mallong, Supreme Court’s Justice Nweze Dead

A judge in the Federal High Court, Justice Peter Mallong, is dead. He was said to have died on Sunday after a brief illness.

The Chief Registrar of Federal High Court, Hassan Amida Sulaiman, announced the sudden death of the judge in a statement he made available to newsmen on Monday morning.

It reads: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of our own, Hon. Justice Peter Mallong, a judge of the Federal High Court, who passed away on Sunday unexpectedly after a brief illness in Abuja.

“We will miss him more than words can express. Funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public in due time.”

In the same vein, Justice Chima Centus Nweze, one of the esteemed justices of Nigeria’s Supreme Court, has reportedly passed away on Sunday at the age of 64.

The news of Justice Nweze’s demise was officially confirmed by the Supreme Court on Monday.

Further affirming Nweze’s death, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, in a brief communique said he has received with shock and dismay the news of the Judge’s passing.

“Hon. Justice Nweze was an astute and erudite jurist. His lordship’s numerous decisions have shaped, impacted and developed our law and jurisprudence. He was a disciplined, hardworking, and courageous judicial officer.

“The NBA President condoles with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kayode Ariwoola, GCON, the entire Nigerian Judiciary, the Government and People of Enugu State, friends and family of Hon. Justice Nweze over the demise of his lordship and prays that the Almighty God comforts his lordship’s family and friends,” the statement partly read.

Born on September 25, 1958, in Obollo, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Justice Nweze’s contribution to the judiciary was exceptional. His appointment to the supreme court in 2014 by then-President Goodluck Jonathan, following the National Judicial Council’s recommendation, marked a significant chapter in his distinguished legal career.