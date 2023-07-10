FG Sues Stella Oduah Over Alleged Felony, Document Falsification, Others

The Federal Government has filed an eight-count charge against former Minister of Aviation Stella Oduah at a Federal High Court in Abuja, accusing her of falsely claiming to have lost her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, among other allegations.
According to court’s documents, the charge was filed on June 26, 2023, at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division by Ochugwu Ogbeh Esq. and Ibrahim Mohammed Esq. of the Legal and Prosecution Department of the EFCC in Benin, Edo state.
One of the counts read, “That you Senator Stella Oduah and D.A.O Oshinowo (at large) sometime in the year, 2017, at Federal Capital Territory, Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: Make a document titled ‘Re: Request for National Youth Service Confirmation which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 3(6) of the miscellaneous offences Act CAF M17 of the revised edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2007 and Punishable under section 3 (1) (c) of the same Act.
“That you, Senator Stella Oduah sometime in the year, 2011 at Federal Capital Territory, Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did forward your credential to the Federal Government of Nigeria among which is an affidavit and extract from police crime diary, that you lost your National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Certificate, the representation you know to be false which led to your nomination as a Cabinet Minister and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 39 (2) (a) and punishable under Section 39(2)(b) of the same Act.
“That you Senator Stella Oduah sometime in the year 2018, at Federal Capital Territory, Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did retain the aggregate sum paid to you as salaries and allowances by the Federal Government of Nigeria as a Minister of Aviation and two-term Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from the Taxpayers Money knowing that same represent proceeds of your unlawful activities to wit: obtaining by false pretense and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 17(a) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004 and Punishable under the same Section 17[b] of the same Act.