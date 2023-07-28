Fire Destroys Property Worth N39.6m In Kwara

A building of four bedrooms and ten shops was gutted by fire on Thursday, at Ile Olola Compound, Essa Junction along Olofa Way, Offa Local Government of Kwara State.

The fire incident reportedly occurred at approximately 01:35 hours, destroying properties worth N39.6m.

According to the Spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, in Ilorin, a distress call reported “a fire incident at Ile Olola Compound, Essa junction along Olofa way, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

“The caller, Mr. Habeeb, alerted the authorities to the fire incident.

“Upon receiving the emergency call, fire fighters promptly responded and turned out swiftly to the reported location.

“The incident involved a building comprising four bedrooms and 10 shops, of which the four bedrooms and three shops were affected by the raging fire,” the spokesman added.

He said the firemen at the scene displayed remarkable skill and efficiency, employing their prowess to contain the fire and prevent its spread to adjacent structures.

Hassan said, through their swift response and strategic firefighting maneuvers, they successfully reduced the menace of the fire, safeguarding nearby buildings from further damage.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the fire was caused by a power surge, which ignited the inferno within the building.

As a result of the prompt action taken by the firefighters, the fire’s impact was mitigated, but the building still suffered substantial damage.

Out of the four bedrooms and 10 shops, the four bedrooms and three shops were significantly affected, leaving parts of the structure charred and unsafe for occupancy.

Director of Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, advised that to avoid similar incidents in the future, residents and property owners in the state should install and regularly maintain appropriate fire safety measures, including surge protectors, circuit breakers, and fire extinguishers.

Raising awareness about fire safety protocols in the state can also contribute to preventing such occurrences, he further advised.