First Class Graduate Reportedly Beaten To Death For Stealing Bread In Bayelsa

A first class graduate of the University of Ibadan, Opuofoni Freeborn Ebimotimi, has allegedly been beaten to death in Bayelsa state for stealing bread.

According to Peoples’ 93.1FM in Yenagoa, Ebimotimi, who studied Business Administration, was killed in the early hours of Sunday at Honeyhill Tombia Bayelsa State.

READ ALSO: 30-Year-Old Hotel Staff Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Killing Employer, Manager In Lagos

Ebimotimi who was a native of Korokorosei community in Southern Ijaw Local Government area had allegedly stolen from one of the small business owners in the community. An alarm was raised, which forced an angry mob to pounce on Ebimotimi.

His younger sister, Idisemi Opuofoni Freeborn said neighbors and friends who saw the incident rushed to the scene and pleaded with the angry youths to allow him to live, promising to pay for the bread in double folds, but the angry youths reportedly declined the plea and killed him.

According to Idisemi, life has been unfair to them since the demise of their father, adding that hunger led him to steal bread.

She said: “We are seven in our family and life has been hard after our father died. I wrote WAEC since 2019 and has not been able to proceed to the University because of funds.”