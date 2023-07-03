First FCT Minister, Ajose-Adeogun, Dies At 96

The first Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, is dead at 96.

The business titan reportedly died on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

His death was confirmed by a member of the family, Oluremi Ajose-Adeogun, in a statement she wrote on behalf of the family on Monday.

It read, “The family of Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun has announced the passing away to the eternal glory of their patriarch, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, FCIS, CON, JP.

“He was appointed as the Minister by the General Muritala Mohammed military government and was responsible for the Master Plan of Abuja during his time as the FCT minister.

“Before he was appointed as the FCT minister, Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun had served meritoriously as a two-term Federal Commissioner for Cooperatives and Supply in August 1975.

“He was later appointed as the Federal Commissioner for Special Duties, Federal Capital Development Authority,” the statement added.

Until his death, Ajose-Adeogun was the Chief of Ita-Aladan, Obun Eko, Isale Eko, Lagos.

He had a distinguished career at Shell Petroleum Development Company and went on to become the Federal Commissioner for Cooperatives and Supply (August 1975) and, thereafter, the Commissioner for Special Duties at the Federal Capital Development Authority upon retirement.

Later in 1976, when the Federal Capital Territory was formed, Chief Ajose-Adeogun became the first Minister of the FCT.

He is survived by children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.