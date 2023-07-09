Former ASUU President, Fasina Declared Missing

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on Sunday, said it has not got any information regarding the whereabouts of its former National President, Dr Dipo Fasina.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Mr. Dipo has been missing for about a week now.

According to the National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, in a chat with Vanguard, said the union was yet to get any lead regarding the former unionist, who has not been seen since July 1, this year.

“There is no update yet on the whereabouts of Dr Fasina. I am currently in a meeting and we are monitoring the situation. We will brief the public later,” Osodeke said.

Another top official of the union, who craved anonymity, said the union was on top of the situation.

“We are monitoring the situation and if there are new developments, we will let you know,” he said

It was gathered that Fasina, popularly called ‘Jingo,” has been declared missing since July 1.

He was travelling to Algiers in Algeria via Istanbul in Turkey, when he got missing.

Fasina 76, was a Philosophy teacher for over 30 years at Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, after bagging his Ph.D certificate from the University of California, Los Angeles.

He is a trustee of ASUU.

He was among those who set up the Philosophy Department of the then Ogun State University, Ago Iwoye and has taught the course in many universities across the country.