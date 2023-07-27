Former Aviation Minister Sirika in DSS Custody Over Nigeria Air Launch

The former minister of aviation Hadi Sirika has reportedly found himself in the net of the Department of State Services (DSS) over the recent “launch” of Nigeria Air.

It was gathered that the estranged ex-minister arrived at the DSS headquarters in Abuja for questioning in a Range Rover SUV.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Sirika was reportedly nabbed for several hours by DSS officials.

The questioning comes after the acting managing director of Nigeria Air, Captain Dapo Olumide, revealed that the plane that was unveiled as Nigeria Air was a chartered aircraft from Ethiopian Airlines.

Olumide told the Senate Committee on Aviation that the aircraft was used to unveil the Nigeria Air logo but that it was not yet operational.

Recall that the “launch” of Nigeria Air was widely criticised as a scam, as Nigerians and other opposition parties dragged former President Buhari over alleged lack of transparency and gross corruption in his administration.

The plane that was unveiled was revealed to be over 10 years old and had previously been operated by Ethiopian Airlines and Malawi Airlines.