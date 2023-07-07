Former Manchester United, Ajax Goalkeeper, Van Der Sar In Intensive Care

Former Manchester United and Ajax goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is undergoing treatment in intensive care after suffering a bleed on his brain.

The 52-year-old is reportedly being treated in a hospital in Croatia, where he has been on holiday.

Ajax however said the former Netherlands international, who won 130 caps for his country, is in a “stable condition”.

“Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery,” the Eredivisie club added. “We’re thinking of you.”

Van der Sar resigned from his role as Ajax chief executive in May after the side finished third in the Dutch league and failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2009.

He retired from playing after leaving United in 2011 before joining the Ajax board in 2012, and later becoming the club’s chief executive in 2016.

Van der Sar made 266 appearances for the Red Devils and helped them to win three Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League.

In a statement, Manchester United said: “Sending all our love and strength to you, Edwin.”

He also played in the Premier League for Fulham and in Serie A for Juventus.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand sent his support to his old team-mate, tweeting: “Ed is a fighter. Our thoughts are with the Van Der Sar family!”

Fulham also sent a message of support, tweeting: “Everyone at Fulham Football Club wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you.”

The Professional Footballers’ Association tweeted: “The thoughts of everyone at the PFA are with Edwin and his family.”