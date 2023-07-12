Former Vice President Osinbajo Gets New Appointment As Global Advisor

Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), has announced the appointment of Nigeria’s former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo as its Global Advisor.

While announcing the appointment via Twitter on Tuesday, the organisation wrote: “The @EnergyAlliance is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nigeria former VP, HE @ProfOsinbajo, as a Global Advisor, guiding our mission to accelerate #cleanenergy deployment in emerging economies.”

The former Vice President also confirmed his appointment in a series of tweets Tuesday evening.

READ ALSO: Why I Requested Suspension Of My Monthly Pension – Gbenga Daniel

“I’m excited to announce that I have been appointed Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet @EnergyAlliance

“Together, we will work to unlock capital flows into the clean energy sector and boost Africa’s share in the global carbon market through #ACMI,” Osinbajo tweeted.