Four Policemen Killed As Gunmen Attack Zamfara Community

At least, no fewer than five persons, including four officers of the Nigeria Police Force, were reportedly killed on Monday midnight in Zamfara state by some yet to be identified gunmen, suspected to be bandits.

According to a Channels TV report, the officers were said to have set up a checkpoint along the Bungudu-Gusau Road when they were ambushed by the gunmen, who opened fire on them.

Meanwhile, a resident of Bungudu town, Ibrahim Bungudu, said that four of the policemen were killed in the attack and said that the bandits also shot a person in Tagero village, located in the Furfuri district of Bungudu Local Government Area.

Bungudu said: “The bandits ambushed the police along the Gusau-Bungudu road close to Nabature company and killed four. They also rustled many cattle at Tagero village under Furfuri district; one person was shot in the hand in the village.”

Another resident of the town, identified as Usman Bungudu, said the bandits assaulted the policemen while they were on checkpoint duty around midnight, resulting in the deaths of four officers.