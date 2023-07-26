Fuel Crisis: No Plans To Reduce Work Days – FG

Head of the Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, has revealed that the federal government has no plan to reduce work days over the increase in the price of petrol due to the removal of subsidy in the sector.

Yemi-Esan led this out in Abuja on Tuesday during a parley with media executives as part of activities marking the 2023 Civil Service Week, themed ‘Digitalisation of Work Processes in the Public Service: A Gateway to Efficient Resource Utilization and National Development’.

It was gathered that Yemi-Esan, noted that the current administration was working on palliatives that would sustain civil servants and all Nigerians.

She said: “We don’t have any plans to reduce working days for civil servants in view of the hike in PMS and cost of transportation. However, a committee has been set up to look into this.”

“The committee is currently working on getting gas-powered buses to convey civil servants to and fro. We’re also working on the conversion of some vehicles from PMS into gas. Also, the minimum wage is also being reviewed.”

She said the ongoing verification exercise for civil servants across the MDAs had captured 69,854 officers across the six geopolitical zones.

The head of service stated that the verification exercise under the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Personnel Information System was to remove ghost workers and retain credibly employed civil servants.

Also, she disclosed that the verification exercise had led to the detection of 1,618 fake or illegal employment letters and the subsequent suspension of the officers.