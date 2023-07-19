Fuel Hike: “Pray Against Further Price Increment” – IPMAN Tells Nigerians

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has asked Nigerians for prayers against a further increment amidst the current hike in fuel prices.

The National Publicity Secretary of IPMAN, Yakubu Suleiman, disclosed this on Wednesday on an Arise Television Interview.

He noted that if the price of crude oil in the international market continues to rise, the local price will continue to increase.

READ ALSO: Reps Reject Amendment Of Motion To Suspend Fuel Price Increase

According to him, the landing cost of petrol in Nigeria stood at N565 per litre. He stated that oil marketers arrived at N617 per litre after adding other costs.

“As of today, the landing cost of petrol into Nigeria is N565 per litre.

“Let’s pray that prices do not go up the way it is today. If crude prices go up, the local prices will go up. We are praying that the rising crude oil price will not continue,” he said.

Earlier, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, had blamed market forces for the price of petrol.