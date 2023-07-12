Fuel Subsidy: Tinubu Seeks Reps. Approval Of N500bn For Palliatives

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written the House of Representatives, seeking an amendment to the 2022 supplementary appropriation act to accommodate N500 billion for palliative provisions.

Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Wednesday, read Tinubu’s letter during plenary.

According to the President, the request became necessary to enable the government cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians

“I write to request for the amendment of the 2022 supplementary appropriation act. The request became necessary among others things, to source for funds to provide necessary palliatives to mitigate the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

“Thus, the sum of N500 billion only has been extracted from the 2022 supplementary appropriation act of N819 billion, 536 million, 937 thousand 803 naira only for the provisions of palliatives for Nigerians to cushion the effects of subsidy removal,” the letter read.

Tinubu further urged that his request is given “expeditious” consideration and approval.

Upon reading the request, Abbas noted that the House will begin consideration during Thursday’s plenary.