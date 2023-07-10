G5 Should Be Appreciated, Wike Must Serve In Tinubu’s Govt – Fayose

Controversial ex- governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said that President Bola Tinubu must reward members of the G-5 within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the role they played in his victory at the 2023 presidential election.

The former Governor of Ekiti State led this out on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, said ex-Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has what it takes to be a minister and “must serve” in the Tinubu’s government.

He said the G5 has no intention of crossing over from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but maintained that the PDP leadership must put its house in order.

“The former governor of Benue (Samuel Ortom) is the oldest by his age. If he is still decamping, his children must disown him. The Wike I know, forget that Wike will leave the PDP,” Fayose said.

“I want Wike to be in cabinet. Wike has what it takes to serve Nigeria. Wike is an articulate, capacity person. Nigeria needs (an) average bad person. I support Wike. If Asiwaju finds him or any of the G5 worthy, please serve in Asiwaju’s government.

“I will be disappointed if Asiwaju does not equally appreciate them for what they stand to represent. Wike must serve. Wike is still a young man. I’m his senior brother, he can’t deny that. Wike is an asset to Nigeria. Wike is never timid, he confronts challenges. Asiwaju needs a man like Wike.”

However, the The G-5 is made up of four PDP ex-governors — Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Nyesom Wike (Rivers) as well as one current governor, Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

Tinubu, who assumed office as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2023, constitutionally has 60 days to form his cabinet and there have been reports that he would include some members of the opposition like Wike and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP)’s flag bearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso.