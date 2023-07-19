Ganduje Debunks Receiving N10bn For Kano CCTV Project

Abdullahi Ganduje, immediate past Governor of Kano State, on Tuesday, said his administration did not obtain N10 billion loan for a Close Circuit Television (CCTV) project in the State.

In a statement issued on his behalf by Muhammad Garba, former Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ganduje described as misleading and untrue the report in some sections of the media that his administration obtained the loan.

He said the Civil Society Organisation (CSO) report, was concocted to discredit his government by ignorantly calling for an investigation into why the money was not spent on the project.

Ganduje however challenged the group to provide evidence that the N10 billion loan was obtained.

“To further confirm that they are fake, the so-called organisation knew nothing about the project, and the hastiness with which their paymasters want them to be in the media exposes clearly their intent. We, therefore, challenge them to provide evidence for the 10 billion naira loan,” he said.

READ ALSO: Kano Declares Wednesday Work Free Day To Mark Islamic New Year

Ganduje stressed that when the last administration conceived the project, the State Executive Council and the Kano State House of Assembly formally granted approval, bearing in mind the importance of the project in enhancing security in the state.

He furthered that on July 1, 2022, a Federal High Court in Kano granted an injunction restraining the government from obtaining the loan.

The former governor recalled that on July 19, the same court presided over by Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman said that it was misled in the case by one Yusuf Isyaku Rabi’u, proprietor of another non-existing CSO by the name Kano First Forum, and therefore discharged the restraining order.

While asserting that the facility was not secured before the end of his tenure, he said his administration intended to carry out the project in appreciation of its importance and considering that there is even a bill before the National Assembly, which at that time had passed through second reading, that seeks to compel the compulsory installation of CCTV cameras in private buildings and offices.