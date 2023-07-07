Ganduje’s Invite By Anti-Graft Agency Politically Motivated — Garba

Kano State’s ex-Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, has described as politically motivated, the invitation extended to former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, by the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC).

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that Ganduje was Invited by the PCACC over the alleged dollar videos.

Muhuyi Magaji, the chairman of the State’s PCACC revealed on Thursday that the former governor should come clear his name on the bribery allegation as seen in the viral video.

Garba, an ally of ex-governor said it was clear to all that the entire investigation exercise was “trumped up” at this time in order to give traction to the move by political enemies of the former governor to dent his image.

READ ALSO: Gandollar: Kano APC Tells Ganduje To Disregard Anti-Graft Agency Invitation

“It is politically motivated to dent his image and to scuttle any future plans that they know President Bola Tinubu has for him because they are envious of the good relationship that existed between them so they want to bring a relationship problem between Governor Ganduje and President Tinubu,” he stated in a chat with Daily Trust.

He furthered that the “fifth columnists leading the charge in the background” are concerned that Ganduje will be given another opportunity at the federal level to further widen the gap between them in terms of achievements and contributions to the people of Kano.

“But we are not worried because only God can determine who gets what at what time and it is God that will determine Governor Ganduje’s next step, whether he gets an appointment or not,” Garba added.