‘Genuine Christians Shouldn’t Attend Rema, Wizkid, Davido Concerts’ – Joshua Mike Bamiloye

Joshua Mike Bamiloye, the son of popular Nigerian gospel film actor, Mike Bamiloye has revealed that it is not right for Christians brothers and sisters to attend concerts by famous Afro Hip-hop musicians such as Rema, Wizkid, and Davido.

Bamiloye made this known in a tweet on Monday where he opined that genuine Christians shouldn’t go to shows by non-religious performers.

Joshua further noted that many people would disagree with his viewpoint, only those who are led by the Holy Spirit are able to set boundaries.

He said,” Honestly, if you consider yourself a genuine Christian, it’s not appropriate to participate in shows or concerts by secular artists like Davido, Wizkid, Rema, etc.

“Some might argue against this view, but those who are guided by the Holy Spirit understand where to set boundaries.”