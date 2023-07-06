Gombe APC: Court Upholds Ex-Gov Goje’s Expulsion, Says Fair Hearing Right Not Violated

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled that the expulsion of a former Governor of Gombe State, Mohammed Goje, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) stands.

Information Nigeria reports that in April, Goje was suspended and later dismissed from the APC for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities.

Shortly after, he was expelled from the Party following the report of an investigative panel set up by the Kashere Ward Executive Committee of the Party.

The former Governor, in reaction, filed a suit challenging his dismissal from the APC by the the Ward Executive Committee.

However, Justice Obiora Egwuatu dismissed the suit for lacking merit.

Egwuatu averred that Goje was given ample opportunity to appear before an investigative committee formed by the Party to look into allegations that were levelled against him, but he failed to do so.

The court also maintained that there was proof of evidence including a newspaper publication, where he was summoned to appear before the committee, with details of the meeting clearly stated.

As a result, the court held that there was no evidence before it to establish that his right to a fair hearing was denied.

Conclusively, it held that the plaintiff, having deliberately shunned the invitation, could not turn around to allege that his right to fair hearing was violated.