Gombe APC: Ex-Gov. Goje Appeals Expulsion Judgement, Files Stay Of Execution

Mohammed Danjuma Goje, former Gombe State Governor, has filed an appeal against the judgement affirming his dismissal from the State’s All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Gombe Central Senator also filed a stay of execution at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Information Nigeria had reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja presided by Justice Obiora Egwuatu dismissed the suit filed by Goje challenging his dismissal from the APC for lacking in merit.

However, in a July 4 appeal, filed through his counsel, Paul Erokoro, the Senator submitted that the trial judge’s reliance on the technicality that the deponent was a practicing lawyer in the law firm representing Goje, was not substantial justice.

According to him, the lower court erred in its finding that his right to a fair hearing was not violated when the hearing was conducted in absentia and on an earlier date than the notice to him.

Goje furthered that the letter sent to him by the Tanimu Abdullahi committee did not state the particulars of the alleged anti-party activities, adding that he had shown that the notice was actuated by malice.

He prayed the appellate court to maintain the status quo in the matter pending the determination of the appeal.

Recall that Goje was dismissed by the APC Kashere Ward in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State over alleged anti-party activities.