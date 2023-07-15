Gov Adeleke Approves Pension Of 734 Osun Retirees

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has approved N500 million for 734 Local Government Staff and Primary School teachers pensioners who are retirees under the old pension scheme.

According to the Governor in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Local Government Staff Pension Bureau, Mr Akibu Ibrahim on Friday, told the beneficiaries to present themselves for documentation and payment.

The statement read, “This is to inform the general public that the Governor of Osun State, Sen. Ademola Adeleke has approved almost half a billion naira to 734 pensioners who are retirees under the old pension scheme, that are Local Government Staff and Primary school teachers.

“Sequel to this, the affected pensioners who have less than five hundred thousand naira balance with the state government are to visit the Local Government Staff Pension Bureau for proper documentation and payment.

“Recall, Governor Adeleke has promised not to take with levity the welfare of the people of Osun, hence his resolve to continue to pay the inherited debt by the previous government and offset the backlog of workers’ salaries and pensioners.

“He said his administration is focused and committed to offsetting all outstanding salaries and pensions of workers in the State.

“Adeleke explained that his major focus is how best to resolve all outstanding workers-related debts saying it is unacceptable for a government to treat its pensioners the way the past government had done saying, “I had decided never to follow that path. Workers, in and out of service, deserve their due emoluments,” he added