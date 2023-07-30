Gov. Fintiri Declares 24-Hour Curfew In Adamawa As Hoodlums Loot Warehouses

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has declared a 24-hour curfew in the State.

Information Nigeria reports that the Governor announced the measure on Sunday after hoodlums stormed two warehouses, looting items.

According to reports, some of the hoodlums were degenerating to private shops and attacking people when security operatives took charge.

A statement from Fintiri’s Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, said the curfew followed “the dangerous dimension the activities of hoodlums had assumed across the state capital as they attacked people with matches and broke into business premises carting away property.”

The State Government noted that with the curfew imposed, there will be no movement throughout the State.

“Rt. Hon. Fintiri said only people on essential duties with valid identification would be permitted to move around during the period of the curfew,” the statement added.

Fintiri however appealed to everyone to comply with the directive, adding that any person found contravening the order would be arrested and prosecuted.