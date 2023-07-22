Govt Hikes Fees Of Federal Colleges From N45,000 To N100,000

The Federal Government has increased school fees for Federal Government Colleges (FGCs), otherwise known as Federal Unity Colleges, from ₦45,000 to ₦100,000.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the government, through the Federal Ministry of Education, has directed that new students of these colleges across the federation would pay N100,000 on resumption.

The new directive was contained in a circular from the Office of the Director of Senior Secondary Education Department of the Federal Ministry of Education, reference number ADF/120/DSSE/I, dated 25th May 2023 and addressed to all Principals of Federal Unity Colleges.

According to the circular titled “Approved fees/ charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students,” signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, new students are expected to part with ₦100,000 instead of the previous ₦45,000.

The circular further noted that “The latest fees/charge increment will affect virtually all aspects and activities of the school, including tuition and boarding fees, uniform, textbooks, deposit, exercise books, prospectus, caution fee, ID card, stationery, clubs and societies, sports, extra lesson, insurance, et al.

“Please be informed that the ministry has approved only the under-listed fees and charges for all Unity Colleges.”

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives had on July 11, urged the Federal Government to reverse the increment of school fees in all federal government-owned secondary schools.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Saidu Abdullahi (APC, Niger) and Kama Nkemkanma (LP, Ebonyi).

Nkemkanma had while moving the motion said the increment was causing untold hardship for students.