Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler In Imo

The traditional ruler of Ezuhu Umuamadi Nguru Autonomous Community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze James Nnamdi (Mirioma), has been fatally murdered by unidentified gunmen.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the ugly incident occurred on Monday afternoon at his home in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the late king was entertaining a guest, identified as Chief Ignatius Nwaru. Suddenly, a group of unidentified gunmen stormed his residence and unleashed violence.

However, an eyewitness who spoke with Vanguard narrated that the monarch was dragged out and killed after the gunmen were said to have asked him (the monarch) several questions.

According to the eyewitness, “The gunmen drove in about 2 vehicles and dragged the royal father out of his palace after asking him several questions then the gunmen shot him (Monarch) about seven times. They quickly drove away thinking the monarch was dead.

“The people around rushed him to hospital and at the hospital he was dead.”

Meanwhile, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the ugly incident in a statement, said the traditional ruler was shot multiple times when the gunmen invaded his house.

Okoye said: “The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has condemned in totality the gruesome murder of Eze Mmirioma.

“A traditional ruler in Aboh Mbaise who died while receiving medical attention at Ndubuisi Hospital after being shot severally in his house today by gunmen has set up a high-powered investigating team to investigate this case and ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.”