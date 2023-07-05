Gunmen Kill Worshippers Returning From Church In Taraba

No fewer than three people have been reportedly killed and several others sustained series of injuries on Sunday when some suspected Fulani gunmen attacked Jenuwa Nyifiye community in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

According to Premium Times’s report, several houses were also touched during the attack.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the state’s police command Abdullahi Usman, while reacting to the horrible event, said the gunmen were suspected to be members of a Fulani militia.

He said the gunmen attacked the community when some worshippers were returning from church services and shot at people indiscriminately.

He added that no fewer than three people were killed and several others injured during the attack.

Abdullahi also noted that soldiers and police personnel were eventually able to repel the attackers.

The traditional ruler of the community, Godson Danlami, described the attack as “very pathetic.”

He urged the state government to collaborate with security agencies to bring an end to criminal activities in the community and the council at large.

In the last few years, Southern Taraba, especially Takum has been in the news as a result of attacks by suspected bandits and kidnappers. Fatal communal classes have also rife in the area.