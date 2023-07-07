Hajj Rite: “Islam Will Never Let You Down” – Kazim Adeoti Tells Wife, Mercy Aigbe (Video)

Popular Nollywood Filmmaker, Kazim Adeoti, has taken to social media to hail his wife, Mercy Aigbe, for joining him in the 2023 hajj’ rites.

Recall that in April 2023, Mercy confirmed she has converted from Christianity to Islam.

In a video Mr. Adeoti posted, Mercy thanked him for taking her to Mecca for the Hajj.

She prayed that God will keep them together in good health. She also expressed thanks for her new religion and added that she feels so hopeful and blessed.

Posting the video on his handle, Adeoti wrote;

‘’Alhamdulilai robil al-amin.

Thank God for the completion of our 2023 Umrah/Hajj rites.

I’m very pleased with you, Alhaja Minnah and I know that Allah is also pleased with you. I can promise you that Islam will never let you down, Amin.

May Allah accept our sacrifices and supplication from us as an act of Ibadah.

And to everyone that wishes to visit the holy land in Saudi Arabia, may Allah grant your wishes and make it easy for you. Amin

Jummah Mubarak”

Watch video below: