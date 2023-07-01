‘He Has No Opinion Of Himself’ – Buhari’s Ex-Aide Slams Peter Obi For Deleting ‘Mr President’ Comment

Bashir Ahmad, former President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Digital Communications, has berated the Labour Party’s (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi for deleting a tweet where he described Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Mr President.

According to Ahmad, Obi’s action rates low because he can no longer control himself and his opinion.

Information Nigeria reports that, Obi, who is challenging the declaration of Tinubu as President, had condemned the 120-car convoy of the President when he returned from France.

READ ALSO: Eid-Al-Adha: Nigerians Fume At President’s Convoy After Saying ‘Sacrifices’ Must Be Made For Country’s Prosperity

Obi had stated via Twitter: “Allegedly showing Mr President moving with about a 120-car convoy. While I have not had the opportunity of seeing the said video, my advice remains consistent – that sacrifices for a better Nigeria must start from the leaders at all levels of government.”

He however deleted the tweet and published a new one that substituted the ‘120-car convoy of ‘Mr President’ with ‘a trending motorcade video.’

While condemning his action, Bashir wrote: “That was so low. I honestly pity Peter, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party; so he no longer has control over himself or an opinion of himself.

“How can you delete a well-composed tweet calling your president Mr. President just because some people claiming to be your supporters bullied and dragged you?”