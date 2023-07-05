‘I Believe Tinubu Will Wipe Tears Of Nigerians’ – Yul Edochie

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will wipe the tears of Nigerians amid hardship and challenges facing the country.

Edochie made this known in a statement released via his verified Instagram handle on Wednesday.

He said: “I’ll keep praying for you Sir. @officialasiwajubat. For God to give you long life and good health to deliver the good plans you have for Nigeria.

“Nigerians have suffered so much. And I believe you’ll wipe the tears and make Nigeria great again. Best of luck Mr. President. The Jagaban,” he added.

Recall that Edochie had earlier solicited for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who is currently in Department of State Security’s detention.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja discharged and acquitted Kanu on October 13, 2022, but the DSS refused to release him.

Edochie appealed to the President in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

The actor pleaded with Tinubu, who he described as a man who fought for democracy for three decades, to let Kanu go free.

“To our Leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @officialABAT GCFR. The Jagaban,” Edochie tweeted.

“A man who has fought for democracy for 3 decades, A builder & supporter of men & women. My President, please release Nnamdi Kanu. A humble request from your son, Yul Edochie.”