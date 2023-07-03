“I Didn’t Know What Came Over Me” – Nabbed Woman Begs After Setting Policewoman, Children Ablaze In Anambra

A woman has been arrested for allegedly setting a policewoman and her two children ablaze in Nnokwa, Idemili South Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State.

The suspect, identified as Nneamaka Nwosu, a native of Amawbia in Awka South LGA, of the state, was said to have come in contact with the deceased when she became homeless following a divorce.

It was gathered that the policewoman offered Nwosu a place to stay in her home. However, a disagreement between the two women led to a violent altercation, where Nwosu allegedly knocked the policewoman unconscious with a pestle.

A resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity, said the suspect (Nwosu) had gone to live with the policewoman shortly after she became homeless and in dire need of accommodation following her divorce from her husband.

“As soon as the husband divorced her, she confided in the policewoman who benevolently offered her accommodation in her apartment.

“On that fateful day, she quarrelled with the policewoman which led to a fight. She hit the police woman on the head with a pestle and she fell and became unconscious.

“She quickly tied the policewoman and her two kids together with a rope inside their room and set them ablaze together with the building,” he said.

It was gathered that the suspect was apprehended by a local vigilante and some villagers who were attracted by the fire, while she was trying to escape.

When the vigilante interrogated her, she initially denied the act, claiming it was a case of gas explosion while the deceased and her children were boiling water.

Nwosu later confessed to the crime, attributing it to the handiwork of the devil.

“I did not know what came over me that made me commit the crime. I deserve to be shot dead for this wicked act against the person who helped me in my time of need,” she said.

The Anambra State Police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and stated that Nwosu was under arrest.

The case has been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka for further investigations.

He said, “Preliminary information reveals that the policewoman accommodated the suspect while she was searching for a house.

“The two women had a disagreement which resulted in a fight before the suspect hit the woman police on her head with a pestle.

“While she became unconscious, she tied her with her two kids and set them ablaze. The bodies of the victims have been recovered and deposited in the morgue. Further development shall be communicated,” Ikenga promised.