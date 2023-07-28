I Give My Wife N1m For Feeding Monthly – Pastor Ibiyeomie

Pastor David Ibiyomie, General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, says he gives his wife N1 million monthly for ‘feeding.’

The cleric made this known during a sermon while telling married women to be prudent with the money given to them.

According to him, he used to give his wife N600k per month for feeding and N500k – N600k for each service.

He added that because his house was big, he increased the feeding amount to N1 million per month.

“I used to give my wife N600k for feeding a month, then I use to give every service N500 to 600k per service when I was giving her N600k per month.

“Then I shifted to N1 million per month, my house is big. All women who are not prudent, please be prudent. Don’t tell me your husband is rich so you waste money. If with all the wealth I have, my wife can use N1 million.”