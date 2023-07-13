‘I Never Knew I Would Be President’ – Tinubu Says As Class Of 1999 Governors Declare Unwavering Support

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Wednesday, disclosed that he never thought he would become Nigeria’s President.

According to Dele Alake, Special Adviser to Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Tinubu said this while addressing the class of 1999 Governors at Aso Villa’s council chamber in Abuja.

The ex-governors gathered at the State House to express solidarity with Tinubu, who served as Governor of Lagos State from May 1999 to 2007.

Tinubu assured the Governors and Nigerians that he would work towards “unity, equity, stability, and prosperity of the country”

The President who stated that he never imagined he would hold the highest office in the country, added that his administration would harness gas resources and explore every opportunity to ensure stable power generation and supply.

“We served as governors and sat in this Council Chamber. All I wanted was democracy and the salvation of the country. I never thought I was going to be here as President, but God Almighty has brought me,’’ the President said.

“My commitment to that democratic value is unwavering. I am overwhelmed and honored by the numbers of you here.

“I have an open door policy. You are my advisers. We went into the pond and wrestled with a pig. We got dirty, and cleaned up. That is why I am here today,” he said.

On security, the President, who had earlier met with Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum to review the situation in the North East, urged Nigerians, particularly those in Plateau State, to use dialogue to resolve conflicts.

Meanwhile, the ex-Governors urged the President to pursue his vision for a greater Nigeria with vigour, tenacity, and resilience.

“We are here with you. We are your foot soldiers, and you can tap into our experience. You are a person who believes in Nigeria. With your good leadership, Nigeria will take its place,” Lucky Igbinedion, Chairman, Class of 1999 (Edo State).

Former Governors present include Delta State’s James Ibori, Cross River State’s Donald Duke, Abia State’s Orji Kalu, Akwa Ibom State’s Victor Attah, Bauchi State’s Adamu Mu’azu, Ebonyi State’s Sam Egwu, Enugu State’s Chimaroke Nnamani, and Jigawa State’s Ibrahim Turaki.

Others were Ekiti State’s Niyi Adebayo, Ogun State’s Bisi Akande, Plateau State’s Joshua Dariye, Zamfara State’s Ahmed Yerima, Taraba State’s Jolly Nyame, Ogun State’s Olusegun Osoba, and Sokoto State’s Attahiru Bafarawa.