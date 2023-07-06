“I Was Nervous” — Tiwa Savage Speaks On Performance At King Charles III’s Coronation

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has disclosed how tensed and jittery she was prior to her performance at the coronation of the British monarch, King Charles III.

Recall that Tiwa Savage became the first Nigerian artiste to perform at a British royal event, thrilling guests at the King Charles III’s coronation concert and Big Lunch in March.

The award-winning music artist in a recent Good Morning Britain Television Show, admitted she was nervous in the first few seconds of her performance at Windsor Castle.

“It was beautiful [to perform for the King]. It was such an amazing moment to represent the Commonwealth and to be on that stage.

“I was nervous, I will say the first few seconds. But as soon as I started singing, I said, ‘I have to just get swept away by the crowd’,” she said

Tiwa also described the British Queen Consort, Camilla, as “very lovely” during the show.

Information Nigeria reports that the ‘queen of afrobeats’ and the Queen Consort met before her historic performance at the coronation ceremony.