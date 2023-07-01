‘I Would’ve Been Harassed Out Of Edo If I Lost Senatorial Bid’ – Oshiomhole

Edo North Senatorial District lawmaker, Adams Oshiomhole, has said his opponent would have harassed him out of Edo North if he had lost the February 25 National Assembly election.

Oshiomhole who disclosed this at his home town in Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State during the post inauguration party held in his honour, said the people of Edo North wanted him to repeat what he did for the State as governor and that was why he was elected.

According to him, he would ensure that the district and the State get the dividends of democracy from the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said: “I don’t know what would have happened if you had voted against me. My blood pressure would have shot up and that is if I’m still alive.

“The jubilations by the opponent would have been such that they will come and lock my small door and break my small bones and harassed me out, but you said no. I thank Afemai people for that.

“There were sitting governors who contested for the senate across the country and many of them lost, I left office seven years ago and my people still honoured me with victory, how can I thank you enough?”

While thanking the people for voting Tinubu, he assured that the President will “change the face of Nigeria” and make Edo State better.

“During the campaign, I told you if you want to give me one vote give it to Tinubu, I said to you it was better he won as a president even if I lost as senator than for me to win as senator and he loses as president, in the end I’m very proud to say and to repeat today here and now that in each of these six local governments, every ward Bola Tinubu won, every ward Adams Oshiomhole won.

“Today, I can say I will proudly carry the results of Afemai people and I will say Mr. President this is my certificate, my people voted for you,” the Senator added.