‘If Tinubu Fails To Deliver Campaign Promises, I’ll Be First To Chastise’ Him — Fayose

Former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, says he will not hesitate to call out President Bola Ahmed Tinubu if he reneges on his campaign promises to Nigerians.

Addressing reporters after meeting with President Tinubu at the Aso Villa on Thursday, Fayose said he is not timid and would not shy away from voicing out when things go wrong.

“Ladies and gentlemen of the press, let me tell you, if Asiwaju turns back on his promises, all he said when he was campaigning, I will be the first to talk.

“I am not timid and I do not shy away from facing challenges,” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said.

According to him, he is not desperate to take up an appointment in Tinubu’s administration but would support the government to deliver on its promises.

“I will never be a member of the APC. I am a PDP man, if anything takes me out of the PDP or if I don’t do partisan politics again, I will be the husband of my wife at home.

“It is not a matter of party, Nigeria is bigger than all political parties and all interest groups. I want to tell you again, you don’t have to take an appointment to make a difference.

“Nigeria has a population of about 200 million, we all can’t be on the appointment, whosoever makes it, either in the APC or in the attempt to have a government of national unity, it’s all about service,” the former governor said.