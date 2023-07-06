‘If You Underperform After Six Months I’ll Pull You Out’ — Gov. Yusuf Warns Kano Commissioners

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has placed his newly sworn-in commissioners on a six-month probation period.

While addressing the commissioners and other members of the State Executive Council on Wednesday, he said their appointments were based on merit, professionalism, previous performance, and competency.

“Let me urge you all to sustain the tempo of loyalty, dedication, commitment to duty and be honest in the discharge of your duties, be honest, accountable, and mindful of the confidence reposed in us by the good people on us.

“I am reminding you that your appointment is on probation of six months period afterwhich a monitoring and evaluation team under my headship will be monitoring the performances of the ministries and those who performed well will be appreciated and those who under performed will be pulled out,” Yusuf said.

He further urged the commissioners to work as one family for the people of Kano, believing that they were the best team to rescue the state from the “mismanagement” of the previous administration and deliver the dividends of democracy to the State’s nooks and crannies.