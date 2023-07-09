‘Ignore Disgruntled Elements, Saraki Not Suspended’ – Kwara PDP

Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has debunked rumours that the Party’s State Working Committee (SWC) suspended former Senate President, Bukola Saraki from the Party.

In a communique issued by the Party’s Chairman, Babatunde Mohammed and the State Secretary, Abdulrazaq Lawal after the SWC meeting in Ilorin, the Party urged members to be calm and disregard the rumoured suspension.

“We urge our party members and supporters to be calm and discountenance the purported rumoured suspension of our leader, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by the State Working Committee members as mischievously circulated by some people aimed at causing disharmony in the party,” the communique disclosed.

It furthered that the enlarged meeting called on June 1, 2023, to review the outcome of the 2023 general elections, “was misconstrued or misrepresented by some disgruntled elements.”