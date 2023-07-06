IGP Egbetokun Disbands Police Team For Running Over Cuffed Man In Edo

Following the running over of a citizen at Ekpoma, Edo State, by police officers, the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun has ordered the immediate disbandment of the team from the State Command.

According to a statement from Force headquarters, via Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, the decisive action to disband the team is “a bold move to address the unprofessional conduct of some Police officers attached to the Edo State Police Command.”

“This step aims to regularize and standardize police operations in the axis; and restore public trust in the Police Force.

“Additionally, the operatives involved are currently facing disciplinary charges and administrative procedures.

“This move underscores the commitment of the IGP to hold officers accountable for their actions which will never be tolerated in the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Inspector-General of Police reiterates his commitment to ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and ethics, while urging members of the public to always cooperate with Police Officers in the discharge of their statutory duties”, the statement added.

Information Nigeria had reported that the university town of Ekpoma in Esan West Local Government Area was last Thursday jolted as a team of policemen with their official vehicle (a black sienna bus, provided by the Edo State Government) ran over a handcuffed middle aged man who was earlier asked to lie down by the policemen.

The video that surfaced on social media showed people gathered, apparently watching the handcuffed man on the floor in front of the police vehicle, before the driver moved, crushing and dragging him on the ground for over 100meters, while ignoring shouts from the crowd.

The incident however generated uproar from the crowd, but the angry crowd was quickly dispersed by gunshots from the policemen.

Shortly after, the officers involved were arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department.

The State police spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, identified the victim as Success Ehimare.

He said he was “intercepted” with an unregistered Lexus car and allegedly refused to show the vehicle’s papers to the officers.

According to him, the victim had received treatment at a hospital and was in good condition after the incident.