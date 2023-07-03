IGP Egbetokun Rolls Out Police Awards To Reward Excellent Officers

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, has revived the Awards and Commendation system for the Nigeria Police Force, implemented to enhance motivation and encouragement among Officers.

In a statement made available to the public on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that the new system is in line with the provisions of Section 92 of the Police Act 2020, and Order 68 of the Force Orders and Instructions.

He said it will be a milestone in recognizing the collective efforts of all officers in upholding law and order in the nation.

Meanwhile, INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the Nigeria Police Force has a history of conferring commendations and rewards to specific officers who have displayed exemplary performances in critical operations.

This development emphasizes the importance of collaboration and shared responsibility in achieving the force’s objectives.

The statement read, “This renewed commendation system represents a significant advancement from the past. It now covers all officers involved in every major case, moving away from solely focusing on arresting officers or commanders.

“The new system is in line with Section 92 of the Police Act 2020, and Order 68 of the Force Orders and Instructions. It will be a milestone in recognising the collective efforts of all officers in upholding law and order in the nation,” the statement quoted the IG to have said”.

He added that the reward system would end “unnecessary” special promotions in the service.

“Furthermore, the introduction of this new commendation and award system also marks a commitment to shelve unnecessary special promotions, which have hitherto been ridiculous in the NPF.

“The new awards and commendation system will provide a fair platform for officers to be recognised and rewarded for their exceptional dedication and performance without relying solely on special promotions.

“The IGP envisions a renewed sense of pride and dedication among police officers as they know their hard work and dedication will be acknowledged and celebrated appropriately,” the statement added.