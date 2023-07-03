‘INEC Even Suffered Technical Glitch In Its Court Case’ – Kenneth Okonkwo Mocks Electoral Body

Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo has berated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for failing to begin its defence at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday.

Okonkwo, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) via Twitter claimed the electoral body might have had a ”technical glitch”, leading to the absence of its witnesses.

Abubakar Balarabe Mahmood, the Commission’s lead counsel, had informed the court of his plan to call three witnesses to counter the allegations of LP and its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The counsel however pleaded with the court to bear with him, as none of the witnesses was in court for domestic reasons.

After applying for an adjournment of his defence, the court adjourned to July 4 for hearing continuation.

In reaction, Okonkwo said INEC’s inability to open its defence amounted to a waste of fuel, which he accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), government of raising beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians.

“Today (sic) was slated for INEC to open their case at the Presidential Election Petition Court. Not surprisingly, they failed to produce any witness, claiming their witness disappointed them. Must INEC continue to have a “technical glitch” even in their own case?

“What a waste of fuel, which this APC government has raised beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians like us. The petition is adjourned to tomorrow, July 4 2023, for the continuation of the hearing,” he tweeted.