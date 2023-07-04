INEC Partners With NBA To Prosecute 215 Electoral Offences Cases

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vowed to prosecute 215 cases of electoral offences committed during the 2023 general elections nationwide.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, led this out on Tuesday while addressing all the Resident Electoral Commissioners at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Yakubu added that the electoral body will work closely with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) which he said is willing to prosecute the cases free of charge.

“We must acknowledge that there were some challenges — some, infrastructural; others, human. We are looking at the records of those who committed infractions,” Yakubu said.

“There are 215 case files from the police on electoral offence, we are working with the NBA to prosecute offenders. Already, the NBA has submitted a list of 427 lawyers who are ready to prosecute those cases free of charge.”

Yakubu said the 2023 general elections were the most prepared for when compared to previously held elections.

According to him, the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections were held as scheduled.

He added that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines deployed for accreditation performed optimally.

The INEC boss described the 2023 general elections as one that “produced the most diverse National Assembly ever.”

Yakubu added, “The time has come for retrospect to the conduct of the general elections. Since the conclusion of the elections, diverse opinions have been expressed. This is expected especially as it tends to improve future elections.

“The Commission has refrained from commenting on those opinions for several reasons including the fact that most of the issues are still in court.

“However, it is important that as a Commission, we take a broad overview of the Elections beginning with preparations.”