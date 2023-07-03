Insurrection: ‘Who Loses If We Bring Down Nigeria?’ – Reno Omokiri Slams Charly Boy

Controversial former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has slammed popular Peter Obi’s supporter, Charles Oputa, famously known as Charly Boy over his message to youths in the country urging them to revolt against the Nigerian government.

Recall that Charly Boy in his reaction to the crisis in France, urged the youths to follow in the footsteps of France and challenge the system they do not agree with.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the riot in France occurred due to the killing of a 17-year-old boy by a French policeman.

Omokri, via his twitter handle, insisted that the 73-year-old entertainer was angry because his preferred presidential candidate did not win the election.

He added that the entertainer’s words have vindicated his earlier statement that some people prepared for war, not election.

He wrote “Why would you wish what is happening in France on Nigeria? Why? Simply because your candidate was not declared President? This vindicates my earlier statement that some people were preparing for war, not election.

“The French protest was ignited by the killing of a teenager from an immigrant community. Where was this fellow, who is now calling for a violent uprising, when a pregnant Northerner from Adamawa, Harira Jubril, was killed by unknown gunmen in broad daylight, with her four underaged daughters, Fatima, 9; Khadijah, 7; Hadiza, 5; and Zaituna, 2.

“If human life was so important to him, why did he not ask youths to rise and avenge the deaths of Harira and her children in Anambra?

“Though I am not happy with the results of the #NigerianElections2023, it would be extremely irresponsible to call for the bringing down of Nigerian cities. Who loses if we bring down Nigeria? If you feel aggrieved by the last election, do your utmost before the Presidential Election Petition Court.”