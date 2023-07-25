IPAC Knocks EU Observer Mission Report On 2023 Elections

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has slammed the report of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) in Nigeria on the 2023 general elections.

It was gathered that the reports, presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on June 27, highlighted “enduring systemic weaknesses” in the elections, which some stakeholders, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, have claimed were not credible.

However, the National Chairman of the council, Yabagi Sani, while addressing pressmen in Abuja on Monday, insisted that INEC performed well within its human resource and infrastructural constraints by introducing technology in its operations.

READ MORE: European Union Has No Substantial Evidence To Discredit 2023 Polls — Presidency

Sani added that after a careful study of the report, some of the outcomes in the election attest to the benefits of increased usage and efficient deployment of technology in the conduct of the elections.

The council argued that the elections produced the most diverse legislature since 1999 with nine of the 18 political parties winning legislative seats (seven in the Senate, eight in the House of Representatives, and nine in the state houses of assembly).