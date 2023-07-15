IPOB Reveals Solution To South-East Insecurity, Sit-At-Home Enforcement

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has urged the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu if it is serious about ending South-East insecurity.

IPOB in a statement via its spokesman, Emma Powerful on Friday, knocked the Nigerian Army for linking it to the incessant sit-at-home orders in the region, as he disassociated the group from the violent exercise.

The pro-Biafra group also warned the army chief against unleashing terror on the people in the guise of going after sit-at-home enforcers.

Advising Tinubu not to toe same line of the past government, IPOB said, “The Army Chief, Taoreed Lagbaja, will not claim ignorance of all the previous press releases written by IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu disassociating ourselves from Simon Ekpa and his criminal sit-at-home enforcers.

“For the avoidance of doubt, IPOB is not responsible for Mondays nor failed seven-day and purported two-week sit-at-home orders and enforcement. The reckless and abusive sit-at-home strategy is from the autopilot group led by Simon Ekpa. We have consistently made it known that Simon Ekpa and his autopilot group are not IPOB members and do not represent Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in their violent enforcement of sit-at-home orders.

“If indeed the Federal Government and her security agencies are interested in the peace of the South-East, they should release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally as pronounced by the Appeal Court of Nigeria in Abuja, and see their sponsored criminal agents using Kanu’s detention to perpetrate crime go into oblivion and fade away.”