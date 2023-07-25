Jubilation In Kano As Ahmed Musa Slashes Fuel Price At His Petrol Station

The former Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa has announced the reduction of price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at his own fueling station, MYCA7 in Kano from N620 to N580 per litre, as a way to cushioned the hardship motorists were passing through.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the 30-year-old professional footballer announced the reduction of the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) via his Twitter page on Monday.

Recall that few days after Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced an increase of the petrol pump price to N617 per litre.

Musa, however, revealed that the product is sold at N580 at MYCA7, his petrol station in Kano, against the N620 per litre price in the state.

“Fuel #580 @MYCA -7 Filling Station Kano,” Musa wrote on his verified Twitted page.

Meanwhile, some motorists and citizens of Kano have been expressing their gratitude to Musa’s gesture.

It was gathered that a citizen of the state, Usman Muhammad, to have said: “It’s a welcome development; I can now save some money instead of buying at a higher cost,” after buying the fuel.