Kaduna CAN Takes Legal Steps Against 40-Year-Old Muslim Who Raped Lady, 25 Inside ECWA Church

Kaduna chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called for justice after Hassan Yahaya, 40, from Katsina State, allegedly lured a lady, identified as Grace, 25, to Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) L, Gidan Waya, at the Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State and had carnal knowledge of her.

The Muslim man was caught last Thursday night, inside the Church while committing the act.

The State CAN chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab in a chat with Daily Post said, “When my attention was drawn to the illicit act, l quickly alerted the security to avert a situation where somebody or a group of persons will take the law into their hands to cause a breach of the peace.

“We are in a state that is governed by law; so, we are law abiding citizens and will ensure the full wrath of the law takes its cause on whoever that is found wanting.

“We will pursue the case to its logical conclusion by using legal means to ensure justice is done. This we are doing to ensure we understand ourselves through legal means so that whoever is found wanting should face the music and serve as a deterrent to others who want to use such evil intentions to cause confusion in the society,” he said.