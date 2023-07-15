Kano Govt Fires Tinubu Over N500 Billion Palliative

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir has slammed the mode that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration adopted for the distribution of N500billion palliatives for small scale industries.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives from the Kano Cooperative Society at the state government house, Yusuf criticized the federal government’s allocation of N500 billion through the Bank of Industry to support small-scale industries across the country.

However, Yusuf, who was represented by his Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo, revealed that the distribution was heavily skewed, with Lagos State receiving 47% of the allocation, followed by the South-South Zone with 17%, and other regions receiving significantly lower percentages.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Gwarzo, in a statement, said he deemed the distribution unfair, unconstitutional, and illegal.

The statement read in part: “He called on relevant authorities, including senators and members of the House of Representatives, to rectify the situation and take appropriate action against those responsible.

“He pledged its commitment to assist cooperative societies in their efforts to combat poverty and regain their influence.

READ MORE: 12m Households To Recieve N8,000 Monthly As Palliative

“He emphasised the importance of cooperative societies as vehicles through which citizens can improve their lives and contribute to the overall development of their community and nation.