Katsina Govt. Set To Recruit 7,000 Teachers

The Government of Katsina State says plans are underway to conduct recruitment examinations that will employ 7,000 teachers across the State.

Information Nigeria reports that the initiative is part of the commitment of Governor Dikko Radda’s administration to enhance the quality of education and ensure that qualified and competent educators are entrusted with shaping the future of students in the State.

Faruk Lawal Jobe, the State’s Deputy Governor made the disclosure while inaugurating the committee responsible for conducting the recruitment examinations.

According to Jobe, the scope of the exercise encompasses two categories of candidates: 5,000 NCE/Diploma holders currently teaching in primary schools and 2,000 graduates serving as teachers in secondary schools.

The Deputy furthered that the adopted process has become needful considering the recent hasty employment of 3,889 teachers by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

He maintained that the recruitment exercise will ensure that only competent and qualified candidates are absorbed into the teaching service.

Rigorous methods, he said, will be employed throughout the recruitment processes to uphold fairness and integrity.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Government of the State, Ahmad Musa Dangiwa, introduced the committee members and the educational consultancy firm entrusted with the task of preparing the examinations.

Dangiwa urged the committee members to execute their duties with utmost fairness and impartiality.

The committee, which is chaired by Sabi’u Ɗahiru has four weeks to conduct and submit report on the recruitment exercise.