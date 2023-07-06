Kwara Makes U-turn, Reverts To Five Working Days For State Workers

The Kwara State Government has reversed the reduction of working days directive from five to three days for civil servants on the payroll of the state government.

Information Nigeria had reported that the government in the wake of fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government, issued the directive to cushion the effect.

The state government, June 5, through a letter from the office of the state Head of Service, Susan Modupe Oluwole, reduced the working days from five to three.

But in a letter to the Heads of Ministries, Department and Agencies, in the State on June 26, Oluwole reversed the directive to allow the Federal Government and the Organised Labour, work out modalities on more efficient interventions to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

It further revealed that the government’s intervention would be unveiled very soon.

“For this reason, it has become imperative to revert to the former state of affairs, where civil servants observe five working days pending when a position is reached by the government and the labour.

“I am therefore directed to inform all Heads of Ministries, Department and Agencies, MDAs, that the reduced number of working days has been reversed, hence, all categories of workers are to observe the normal five working days per week, with effect from July 10, 2023.

“Workers not covered in the initial workday reduction, which lasted a few days, will have stipends given to them as a show of appreciation,” the letter read.